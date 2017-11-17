Mexico: Cocaine found in apparent Social Security truck
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico — Mexican authorities have seized more than 800 pounds (371 kilograms) of cocaine being transported toward the U.S. border inside a truck bearing markings of the country's Social Security Institute.
The white truck's logos correspond to a government social program that serves the poor and in disaster response.
It had departed the Tamaulipas state capital of Ciudad Victoria bound for Reynosa, across the border from McAllen, Texas.
Soldiers detained three people on board who said they were employees of the Social Security Institute.
The institute did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
