Model Gigi Hadid pulls out of Victoria's Secret China show
SHANGHAI — Supermodel Gigi Hadid says she will not be walking the Victoria's Secret fashion show in Shanghai next week, a few months after Chinese internet users accused her of racist
Hadid said in a post on her Twitter account Friday: "I'm so bummed I won't be able to make it to China this year. Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!!"
Hadid did not give a reason and Victoria's Secret refused to comment on the issue.
The surprise exit comes months after a video that showed Hadid squinting as she held up a miniature Buddha triggered an outpouring of criticism on Chinese social networks.
Hadid responded by apologizing in September on China's popular Twitter-like microblog site, Weibo.
