National Park Service seeks ways to manage non-native fish

PAGE, Ariz. — The National Park Service is looking for ways to manage non-native aquatic species in the Colorado River system below Glen Canyon Dam.

The agency is holding webinars and open houses over the next few weeks to solicit input from the public.

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park and the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area say green sunfish and brown trout could harm native, threatened and endangered species. They're also concerned about the impact of non-native species on the rainbow trout fishery at Lees Ferry.