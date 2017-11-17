News / World

Neighbour: Northern California gunman targeted victim, son

Plywood covers one of the windows at the Rancho Tehama Elementary School, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, that was shot out during gunman Kevin Janson Neal's shooting rampage at Rancho Tehama Reserve, Calif., Tuesday. Neal killed five people, including his wife before being shot and killed by Tehama County Sheriff's deputies. Neal is believed to have spent six minutes shooting into the school before driving off to continue his shooting spree. One student was shot but is expected to survive. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

RANCHO TEHAMA RESERVE, Calif. — The neighbour of a man who went on a shooting rampage in a small Northern California town says the gunman had threatened to kill one of his victims and go to an elementary school to kill the victim's son, too.

Johnny Phommathep (PO-mah-tep) says Kevin Neal would scream at his neighbour across the road.

Authorities say Neal killed 38-year-old Danny Elliott and Elliott's mother, 68-year-old Diana Steele, in an apparent act of revenge.

Neal also shot up the elementary school that Elliott's son attends. He tried repeatedly to get into a classroom.

Neal killed five people, including his wife, Barbara Glisan, and wounded at least a dozen adults and children before authorities killed him Tuesday in Rancho Tehama Reserve. The community is about 130 miles (209 kilometres ) north of Sacramento.

