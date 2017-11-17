Neighbour: Northern California gunman targeted victim, son

RANCHO TEHAMA RESERVE, Calif. — The neighbour of a man who went on a shooting rampage in a small Northern California town says the gunman had threatened to kill one of his victims and go to an elementary school to kill the victim's son, too.

Johnny Phommathep (PO-mah-tep) says Kevin Neal would scream at his neighbour across the road.

Authorities say Neal killed 38-year-old Danny Elliott and Elliott's mother, 68-year-old Diana Steele, in an apparent act of revenge.

Neal also shot up the elementary school that Elliott's son attends. He tried repeatedly to get into a classroom.