Raider Relief aids former basketball player's family

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Raider Relief has raised money and supplies for a former Middle Tennessee State University basketball player whose family was affected when Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico.

Raymond Cintron's family was in dire need of medicine, food and generators, The Daily News Journal reported . Cintron, a star guard for the Blue Raiders in 2011-13, had been displaced to Orlando.

Raider Relief was launched earlier this month by several people, including the university's' president and men's basketball coach Kermit Davis. Raider Relief raised money and supplies for Cintron's family.

On Wednesday, his family received the needed aid. MTSU board of trustees vice chairman Darrell Freeman flew co-pilot Terry Dorris, Cintron and others, including university president Sidney A. McPhee, on the seven-hour journey.

"It means everything to me," Cintron said. "This is something very, very special. This will remain in our hearts for the rest of our lives."

The MTSU group flew back to Murfreesboro on Thursday. McPhee credited the Civil Air Patrol volunteers, the volunteer civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force.

"Our CAP partners overcame an island-wide power outage to assemble here, with volunteers and trucks, and get this aid to Raymond's family," McPhee said. "Without Trustee Freeman's plane and the Civil Air Patrol, none of this would have happened."

Col. Carlos Fernandez, commander of CAP's Puerto Rico Wing, said his volunteers were happy to assist with Raider Relief.

