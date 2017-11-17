Red Cross: 1 million Yemenis at risk of cholera outbreak

CAIRO — An international aid group says 1 million people in three Yemeni cities are at risk of a renewed cholera outbreak and other water-borne diseases because of the closing of airports and sea ports by a Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Shiite rebels.

The International Committee of the Red Cross says in a statement Friday the cities of Hodeida, Saada and Taiz had to stop providing clean water in recent days due to a lack of fuel.

The coalition imposed a land, sea and air blockade Nov. 6 after a missile attack by rebels aimed at the Saudi capital Riyadh. Saudi Arabia said Monday the coalition would lift the blockade after widespread international criticism.