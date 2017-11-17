Senate ethics panel, relatively silent, could face busy year

WASHINGTON — The Senate Ethics Committee has not conducted a major investigation in nearly six years. Next year, the panel could decide the fate of up to three lawmakers, including two facing allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour .

The typically secretive committee says it plans to resume its preliminary inquiry into alleged misconduct by Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., whose federal bribery trial ended in a mistrial.

The ethics panel also is expected to investigate Minnesota Sen. Al Franken after a woman accused him of forcibly kissing and groping her during a 2006 USO tour.