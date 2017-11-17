News / World

Sentencing set for officer who shot unarmed black man

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for a white former South Carolina police officer who pleaded guilty to a federal charge in the shooting death of an unarmed black man two years ago.

Court records filed Friday show that a hearing for former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager will begin Dec. 4.

Slager pleaded guilty in May to violating Walter Scott's civil rights. He was tried on murder charges last year, but the jury deadlocked. As part of his plea deal, the state dropped the criminal charges.

Slager pulled Scott over for a traffic violation on April 4, 2015. He said he shot Scott in self- defence when Scott tried to grab his Taser. Eyewitness video shows Scott was shot multiple times in the back as he ran away.

