Sentencing set for officer who shot unarmed black man

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for a white former South Carolina police officer who pleaded guilty to a federal charge in the shooting death of an unarmed black man two years ago.

Court records filed Friday show that a hearing for former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager will begin Dec. 4.

Slager pleaded guilty in May to violating Walter Scott's civil rights. He was tried on murder charges last year, but the jury deadlocked. As part of his plea deal, the state dropped the criminal charges.