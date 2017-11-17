Sexual misconduct claims roil Alabama campaign, divide women

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore's wife is standing by her embattled man, and she has gathered other Alabama women to his cause — but not everyone is sticking with him.

Moore has been accused of sexual misconduct toward women in their teens when he was a deputy district attorney in his 30s. The accusations are dividing Republicans and women in particular.

On Friday, Kayla Moore surrounded herself with two dozen other women to defend him.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she has no reason to disbelieve the accusers, and she's bothered by the allegations. However, Ivey says she will vote for Moore anyway for the sake of GOP power in Congress.