Station: Video shows nurses laughing as 89-year-old dies

ATLANTA — Two nurses lost their licenses after a television station persuaded courts to unseal a video secretly recorded by the family of a man who died in their care.

The video shows the World War II veteran repeatedly calling for help, saying he can't breathe. It also shows the nurses failing to take life-saving measures, and laughing as they try to start an oxygen machine.

The family of 89-year-old James Dempsey of Woodstock, Georgia, sued the Northeast Atlanta Health and Rehabilitation Center in 2014. A statement from the centre says care has improved since then.