The Latest: 2 gubernatorial candidates ask Franken to resign

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on sexual harassment allegations against Minnesota Sen. Al Franken (all times local):

7:40 a.m.

Two Democratic gubernatorial candidates in Minnesota are calling on U.S. Sen. Al Franken to resign amid allegations of sexual harassment.

State Auditor Rebecca Otto and state Rep. Erin Murphy issued statements saying their fellow Democrat should lead by example and step down. Otto calls Franken a friend, but says "we can't have a double standard."

Gov. Mark Dayton, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and other top Minnesota Democrats have called for an ethics investigation but stopped short of asking Franken to resign.

Los Angeles radio news anchor Leeann Tweeden alleged Thursday that Franken forcibly kissed her during a skit rehearsal when they were on a 2006 USO tour. Tweeden also posted a picture online showing Franken grinning into the camera with his hands on her chest as she slept wearing a flak vest.

Franken quickly apologized to Tweeden and his constituents while maintaining that he remembered the rehearsal differently.

___

12 a.m.

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is feeling the heat back home from his own party and from voters, but no widespread calls to resign.

Leeann Tweeden is a Los Angeles broadcaster who appeared alongside Franken during a 2006 USO tour. She accused him on Thursday of forcing a kiss while rehearsing a skit. Tweeden also posted a photo of a grinning Franken placing his hands over her breasts as she slept on a plane during the tour.

Franken apologized to Tweeden and said he would co-operate in an ethics investigation.