The Latest: Iraq officials say last IS-held town liberated
BAGHDAD — The Latest on developments in Iraq (all times local):
1:10 p.m.
Iraq's Ministry of
The ministry said in a statement Friday morning that Iraqi military units and local tribal fighters entered the western
IS fighters swept across Iraq's north and west in the summer of 2014 capturing Iraq's second largest city of Mosul and advancing to the edges of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. Later that year the U.S. began a campaign of airstrikes against the militants that fueled Iraqi territorial gains, allowing the military to retake Mosul in July of this year.
