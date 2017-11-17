The Latest: LA County patrol car collision kills 2 children

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a traffic collision involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's SUV that killed two children and injured other people (all times local):

10:08 a.m.

Los Angeles police have released new information from the investigation of a fatal traffic collision involving a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle.

A police statement Friday says the sheriff's patrol car was responding to an emergency call around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when it collided with a car in Boyle Heights.

The force of the collision caused the patrol vehicle to hit two little boys and their mother on a sidewalk. The second car struck a third vehicle, causing injuries to two adult pedestrians in a crosswalk.

One of the boys died at the scene and the other at a hospital. They were only identified as ages 7 and 9. Their mother was critically injured.

Police say that out of seven people taken to hospitals, five had relatively minor injuries, including two sheriff's deputies.

___

8:05 a.m.

Two children have been killed as a result of a collision involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's patrol car and two other vehicles.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles as deputies were responding to a report of a gunshot victim.

Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Alfonso Lopez says the Sheriff's Department SUV collided with the other vehicles and then struck five pedestrians on a sidewalk at Whittier Boulevard and Indiana Street.

One child died at the scene and the other at the hospital. The conditions of the other pedestrians are not known.