US puts Palestinians on notice: DC office may be shuttered

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is putting the Palestinian Liberation Organization on notice that it may shutter their Washington office following a Palestinian attempt to get the International Criminal Court to prosecute Israeli officials.

Under a law passed by Congress, the Palestinians lose their ability to have a mission in the U.S. capital if they support an ICC investigation of Israelis for crimes against Palestinians. A State Department official says Palestinian leaders made comments that crossed that line.

But the law gives President Donald Trump a way to stop the closure. Trump now has 90 days to consider whether the Palestinians are in "direct and meaningful negotiations with Israel." If Trump determines they are, the Palestinian office stays open.