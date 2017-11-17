US stock indexes step back after a big gain; retailers climb
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes are dipping Friday, a day after the market made its biggest gain in two months. Technology companies are returning some of their recent gains and banks are down along with interest rates. Retailers including Ross Stores, Gap and Foot Locker are jumping after they reported strong quarterly results and smaller companies are rising as well.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2
NO STICKER SHOCK: Ross Stores jumped $5.83, or 8.9
Investors have liked what they've seen from retailers the last two days. On Thursday Wal-Mart made its biggest gain in nine years after it made a strong quarterly report.
Sporting goods retailers jumped following months of losses. Foot Locker had a solid quarter and said that in spite of high discounts, it expects to meet or "modestly exceed" its annual profit and sales forecasts. It surged $6.93, or 21.8
YOU ARE WATCHING FOX: Comcast is in talks to buy Twenty-First Century Fox's movie studio, some of its cable channels, and its international business. The Wall Street Journal and CNBC first reported Comcast's interest. The talks are at an early stage and may not lead to a formal offer. The Journal reported that Verizon and Sony are also interested in some of Fox's assets.
Reports last week said Disney recently discussed a deal with Fox for the same businesses Comcast is said to be interested in. Fox gained $1.23, or 4.2
ENERGY: Energy companies rose with oil prices. Benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.17, or 2.1
FORCE-FUL RESPONSE: Electronic Arts stock dropped after the company announced a last-minute change to "Star Wars Battlefront II" right before its launch. EA turned off in-game purchases after fans complained about the cost of a feature that let them pay money to interact with characters including Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. Those characters will now be available only after the players achieve certain targets within the game. EA said the change won't affect its financial results.
The company said earlier this week that it was cutting the payments by 75
Technology companies lagged the market. PayPal lost $1.48, or 1.9
WILLIAMS WOBBLES: Home furnishings retailer Williams Sonoma slumped after it gave a disappointing profit forecast. The company disclosed smaller profit margins and analysts worried that will become a trend. Its stock $6.85, or 13
RENDER UNTO CAESAR: Casino giant Caesars Entertainment said it will pay $1.7 billion to buy Centaur Holdings, which runs two casinos and horse race tracks in Indiana. Caesars stock lost 25 cents, or 2
BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.35
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 112.06 yen from 112.98 yen. The euro rose to $1.1792 from $1.1765.
OVERSEAS: France's CAC 40 shed 0.3
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jayt