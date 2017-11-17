Woman with crude anti-Trump truck decal released from jail

HOUSTON — The driver of a pickup displaying a profane message to President Donald Trump and his supporters has posted bond after being arrested near Houston on an outstanding warrant.

Forty-six-year-old Karen Fonseca left the Fort Bend County jail late Thursday after being arrested earlier in the day on a fraud charge.

The sheriff's office has not provided details of the warrant and Fonseca says she had been unaware there was a warrant for her arrest.

Fonseca began speaking publicly about the anti-Trump decal on the rear window of her pickup after Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls mentioned it in a Facebook posting Wednesday.