3 more found dead in deadly Greek flood, raising total to 19

ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities say three more people have been found dead from a flash flood that hit a district west of Athens, raising the total death toll to 19.

The fire department says the body of a man was found Saturday on a factory grounds near the suburb of Mandra, 25 kilometres (16 miles) northwest of the Greek capital. The body has still not been retrieved because of debris and a nearby leaking propane tank.

The coast guard also announced Saturday that a patrol ship had found two bodies, both men, in the sea south of Mandra.