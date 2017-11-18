News / World

3 more found dead in deadly Greek flood, raising total to 19

Kiriaki Ksanthou cleans mud next to the tombs of her husband and her son in the damaged cemetery of the town of Mandra western Athens, on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Hopes were diminishing as darkness fell Friday for six people reported missing in deadly flash floods that struck near Athens, killing at least 16. The fire department said search and rescue efforts continued to locate the six, all reported missing in the Mandra district which was the area hardest hit.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities say three more people have been found dead from a flash flood that hit a district west of Athens, raising the total death toll to 19.

The fire department says the body of a man was found Saturday on a factory grounds near the suburb of Mandra, 25 kilometres (16 miles) northwest of the Greek capital. The body has still not been retrieved because of debris and a nearby leaking propane tank.

The coast guard also announced Saturday that a patrol ship had found two bodies, both men, in the sea south of Mandra.

It is not yet known whether the bodies belong to the six known missing people from the flood Wednesday.

