5 militants, Indian soldier killed in Kashmir fighting

SRINAGAR, India — Officials say five suspected militants and an Indian air force commando have been killed in a fierce gunbattle in disputed Kashmir.

Top police officer S.P. Vaid says Indian troops on Saturday cordoned off northern Hajin village on a tip that militants were hiding in civilian homes.

Vaid says the militants tried to escape from the security cordon while firing their guns, triggering a heavy exchange of gunfire.

He said at least one militant was still trapped in the area.

No rebel group fighting since 1989 for Indian-controlled Kashmir's independence or merger with neighbouring Pakistan commented on the fighting.