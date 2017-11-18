Founder of Brazilian art park convicted of money laundering
A
A
Share via Email
SAO PAULO — Brazilian prosecutors say the mining tycoon who founded a massive outdoor art park has been convicted of money laundering and sentenced to more than nine years in prison.
Prosecutors alleged that $98.5 million in donations and loans meant for the Inhotim art park were rerouted to pay expenses at mining and steel companies owned by Bernardo Paz.
The Inhotim park in Minas Gerais state has become one of the most important art
A judge handed down the conviction earlier this year but prosecutors only publicized it this week.
A lawyer for Paz told this Brazilian press Thursday that he has already filed an appeal.
Most Popular
-
Toronto police release graphic video of pedestrian being struck
-
Realtors threaten legal action after website publishes pre-sale flipping information
-
Teenager charged with dangerous driving after woman hit in Halifax crosswalk
-
‘They’re just crows:’ Researcher says the birds don’t deserve their bad rep