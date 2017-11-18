Founder of Brazilian art park convicted of money laundering

SAO PAULO — Brazilian prosecutors say the mining tycoon who founded a massive outdoor art park has been convicted of money laundering and sentenced to more than nine years in prison.

Prosecutors alleged that $98.5 million in donations and loans meant for the Inhotim art park were rerouted to pay expenses at mining and steel companies owned by Bernardo Paz.

The Inhotim park in Minas Gerais state has become one of the most important art centres in Latin America. The park said in a statement that it has no connection to Paz's companies.

A judge handed down the conviction earlier this year but prosecutors only publicized it this week.