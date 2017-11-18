German parties seek compromise on migrants, climate change

BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc and two smaller parties are pushing hard to reach an agreement on climate change and immigration, two key issues where compromises are needed if they are to move ahead with coalition talks.

Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats and sister Bavarian-only Christian Social Union parties were meeting Saturday with the pro-business Free Democrats and the traditionally left-leaning Greens. They'd hoped to agree Thursday whether to start formal coalition negotiations but now they are now aiming for a resolution by Monday.