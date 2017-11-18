House fire in southern Beijing suburb kills 19, injures 8

BEIJING — The official Chinese news agency says a fire at a building advertising low-cost rental apartments in a southern Beijing suburb has killed 19 people and injured eight others.

Xinhua News Agency says firefighters put out the fire at Xinjian Village in the district of Daxing by 9 p.m. local time on Saturday, three hours after it was reported.

Xinhua says the injured have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Photos released by Xinhua showed firefighters outside a two-story concrete building with a red signboard advertising units with attached bathrooms, hot water, kitchens, heating and other basic amenities.

Such units are commonly rented out at low cost to migrant workers seeking labour -intensive jobs in the city.