Israel fires 'warning shot' after Syrian border construction
JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has fired a tank shell into Syria as a "warning shot" after the Syrian military conducted construction along their border.
The military says Syria violated the 1974 cease-fire agreement on the Golan Heights Saturday by using heavy tools to fortify a military post in the demilitarized zone between the countries.
In response, the military says it complained to the United Nations peacekeeper force station on the Golan and fired a tank shell as a warning.
The incident comes as Israel has voiced concerned about the growing presence of Iran and its proxy Hezbollah in Syria as that country appears to be transitioning into a post-civil war reality, in which Israel says it will defend its interests.
