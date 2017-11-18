Kansas Wesleyan gives vintage spy camera to aviation museum

SALINA, Kan. — Kansas Wesleyan University has donated Cold War-era spy equipment to the Kansas Aviation Museum.

The school said this week that David Silverman, associate professor of communication at Kansas Wesleyan, delivered a 1950s aerial reconnaissance camera to the museum in Wichita.

The camera, a Fairchild K-37, originally was donated to the Kansas State College in 1959. It sat mostly forgotten until a recent move to clear out storage areas prompted Silverman to seek a museum to display it.

Museum archivist David Moreno says the camera likely was used during the Cold War on RB-57 Canberras for nighttime aerial reconnaissance flights, possibly at Schilling Air Force Base in Salina.