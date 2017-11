Latoya Cantrell will become New Orleans' 1st female mayor

NEW ORLEANS — Latoya Cantrell, a City Council member who gained a political following as she worked to help her hard-hit neighbourhood recover from Hurricane Katrina, was the victor Saturday night in an election that will make her the first woman mayor in New Orleans' history.

A Democrat, she'll succeed term-limited fellow Democrat Mitch Landrieu as the city celebrates its 300th anniversary next year.

"Almost 300 years, my friends. And New Orleans, we're still making history," Cantrell told a cheering crowd. The leader in most polls leading into the runoff election, she never trailed as votes were counted late Saturday.

Her runoff opponent, former municipal Judge Desiree Charbonnet, conceded the race and congratulated Cantrell late Saturday. Later, complete returns showed Cantrell with 60 per cent of the vote.

"I do not regret one moment of anything about this campaign," Charbonnet said.

The two women led a field of 18 in an October general election to win runoff spots.

Landrieu has gained credit for accelerating the recovery from Hurricane Katrina in an administration that can take credit for reduced blight, improvements in its celebrated tourism economy and economic development that included last week's announcement that a digital services company is bringing 2,000 new jobs to the city.

But Saturday's winner will face lingering problems. Crime is one. Another is dysfunction at the agency overseeing the city's drinking water system and storm drainage, a problem that became evident during serious flash flooding in August.

About 32 per cent of the city's voters took part in last month's election. It was unclear whether turnout would surpass that on Saturday.

Issues have sometimes been overshadowed by negative campaigns. Cantrell faced questions about her use of a city credit card. Charbonnet had to fight back against critics who cast her as an insider who would steer city work to cronies.

Katrina was a theme in the backstory of both candidates. Cantrell moved to the city from California. Her work as a neighbourhood activist in the aftermath of Katrina in the hard-hit Broadmoor neighbourhood helped her win a seat on council in 2012.

Charbonnet, from a well-known political family in New Orleans, was the city's elected recorder of mortgages before she was a judge. In the campaign she made a point of saying hers was the first city office to re-open after Katrina, providing critical property records to the displaced.

Cantrell entered the race as the perceived front-runner, leading in fundraising and in various polls. She had an 11 percentage point lead in a poll released last week by the University of New Orleans. It showed 46 per cent of 602 voters surveyed from Nov. 1-8 favoured Cantrell over Charbonnet, who had 35 per cent ; 20 per cent were undecided.