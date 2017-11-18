Man burned by exploding chainsaw dies from his injuries

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man who was seriously burned when his chainsaw exploded has died from his injuries.

Lehigh County officials say 68-year-old David Baker was working at his Warrington Township home when the explosion occurred Thursday. He was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries the following day.

Warrington Township is about 30 miles (48 kilometres ) north of Philadelphia.

The death has been ruled an accident but remains under investigation. Authorities have not said what may have caused the explosion.