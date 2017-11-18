Man convicted of triple homicide in Washington state

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A jury has convicted a 37-year-old man of three counts of aggravated murder in the 2016 shooting deaths of three people in a home in Washington state.

The Columbian reports (http://bit.ly/2hzG9a9) a jury on Friday also convicted Brent Luyster of one count of attempted murder and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.

Luyster, a known white supremacist, shot and killed Joseph Mark Lamar, Zachary Thompson and Janell Renee Knight on July 15, 2016, in the small town of Woodland. A fourth person was shot and survived.

Officials say Thompson was Luyster's best friend and LaMar a friend. Knight was LaMar's partner.

Prosecutors say Luyster killed the three because he was upset about felony charges in a different case that might land him back in jail. Luyster's defence team argued that was speculation and said there was little physical evidence against Luyster.

