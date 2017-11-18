Palestinians reject 'extortion' in face of US move

JERUSALEM — The Palestinian foreign minister says the Palestinians will not give in to "extortion" after a U.S. threat to close their diplomatic mission in Washington.

In an interview on Palestine Radio on Saturday, Riad Malki said the Palestinians are waiting for further communication from the U.S. government. "The ball is now in the American court," he said.

U.S. officials, citing U.S. law, said Friday that the Trump administration has put the Palestinians on notice that it will shutter their office in Washington unless they have entered serious peace talks with Israel. President Donald Trump has 90 days to make a decision.