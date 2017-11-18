Police: 2 college students set fires in dorm bathrooms
A
A
Share via Email
HAMDEN, Conn. — Two students at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut have been charged with setting fires in a dormitory.
Hamden police say Bernhard Wright, of Oslo, Norway, and Carmelo Fazzolari, of Manalapan, New Jersey, were charged with arson and other
Police allege the men set the fires in The Commons dormitory, which houses nearly 500 students. Several students witnessed the fires and reported them.
Investigators determined the fires were intentionally set in two trash cans and several bathroom stalls. Authorities say a student was burned while trying to move a burning trash can.
The school says the students have been suspended pending a "conduct meeting."
Wright and Fazzolari are free on $1,000 bail. It's unclear whether either defendant has an attorney who can comment.
Most Popular
-
Toronto police release graphic video of pedestrian being struck
-
Realtors threaten legal action after website publishes pre-sale flipping information
-
Teenager charged with dangerous driving after woman hit in Halifax crosswalk
-
‘They’re just crows:’ Researcher says the birds don’t deserve their bad rep