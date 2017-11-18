Scooby the camel returned to Ohio owners after getting loose
TOLEDO, Ohio — A young camel named Scooby is back at home after going on a 90-minute jaunt that blocked traffic and provided an uncommon photo opportunity for motorists in Ohio.
The Blade reports 1-year-old Scooby escaped from his fenced-in home in Springfield Township on Friday afternoon and began walking along township streets, prompting wide-eyed reaction.
Shaheen said he bought Scooby as a baby and is glad no one was hurt.