Spain says nation's chief prosecutor has died in Argentina

MADRID — The Spanish government says the country's top prosecutor has died in Argentina.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy tweeted the government*s condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of chief prosecutor Jose Manuel Maza on Saturday evening.

Spain*s private Europa Press news agency and other media outlets reported that Maza died Saturday in a Buenos Aires hospital where he had been admitted for an unspecified infection.

The 66-year-old Maza most recently led the investigation against ousted members of the Catalonia region's government for alleged rebellion, sedition and embezzlement.