Sri Lanka police arrest 19 over racial violence
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's police say 19 persons have been arrested following racial violence in the country's south that started over a dispute between majority Buddhists and minority Muslims.
Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara says four people were injured in attacks that took place Friday night in areas surrounding the southern town of Galle. Homes, shops and vehicles have been damaged.
A curfew imposed overnight was lifted Saturday morning.
Sinhalese Buddhists make up 75
