States ranked by claims for state and local tax deductions
A
A
Share via Email
The percentage of federal individual income tax filers claiming a deduction for state and local taxes paid in 2015, ranked by state:
1. Maryland: 45.7
2. Connecticut: 41.3
3. New Jersey: 41.2
4. Virginia: 37.3
5. Massachusetts: 36.9
6. Oregon: 36.0
7. Utah: 35.3
8. Minnesota: 34.7
9. New York: 34.5
10. California: 34.4
11. Georgia: 32.8
12. Rhode Island: 32.8
13. Colorado: 32.5
14. Delaware: 31.6
15. Illinois: 31.3
16. Wisconsin: 31.0
17. New Hampshire: 30.9
18. Washington: 29.9
19. Iowa: 29.5
20. Hawaii: 29.1
21. North Carolina: 29.0
22. Pennsylvania: 28.6
23. Arizona: 28.4
24. Montana: 28.2
25. Idaho: 28.0
26. Maine: 27.6
27. Nebraska: 27.6
28. South Carolina: 27.3
29. Vermont: 27.3
30. Michigan: 26.5
31. Missouri: 26.1
32. Ohio: 26.1
33. Kentucky: 26.0
34. Alabama: 25.8
35. Kansas: 25.5
36. Nevada: 24.6
37. Oklahoma: 24.0
38. Mississippi: 23.3
39. Louisiana: 23.0
40. Texas: 22.8
41. Indiana: 22.8
42. Florida: 22.5
43. New Mexico: 22.5
44. Arkansas: 22.3
45. Wyoming: 21.6
46. Alaska: 21.4
47. Tennessee: 19.3
48. North Dakota: 18.5
49. West Virginia: 17.0
50. South Dakota: 16.9
District of Columbia: 39.8
___
Average dollar amount of state and local tax deductions claimed on federal individual income tax returns for 2015, ranked by state:
1. New York: $22,169
2. Connecticut: $19,665
3. California: $18,438
4. New Jersey: $17,850
5. Massachusetts: $15,572
6. Minnesota: $12,954
7. Maryland: $12,931
8. Oregon: $12,617
9. Illinois: $12,524
10. Rhode Island: $12,434
11. Vermont: $12,408
12. Wisconsin: $11,653
13. Maine: $11,432
14. Virginia: $11,288
15. Pennsylvania: $11,248
16. Nebraska: $11,088
17. Ohio: $10,445
18. Iowa: $10,164
19. New Hampshire: $10,121
20. Kentucky: $9,955
21. Hawaii: $9,906
22. Missouri: $9,886
23. Michigan: $9,648
24. North Carolina: $9,587
25. West Virginia: $9,463
26. Kansas: $9,425
27. Montana: $9,358
28. Delaware: $9,195
29. Georgia: $9,159
30. Arkansas: $9,116
31. Colorado: $9,017
32. Idaho: $8,863
33. South Carolina: $8,765
34. Indiana: $8,756
35. Utah: $8,291
36. Oklahoma: $8,201
37. Texas: $7,824
38. Arizona: $7,404
39. Washington: $7,403
40. Florida: $7,373
41. New Mexico: $7,091
42. North Dakota: $6,865
43. Louisiana: $6,742
44. Wyoming: $6,307
45. Mississippi: $6,303
46. South Dakota: $6,098
47. Nevada: $5,989
48. Alabama: $5,919
49. Tennessee: $5,612
50. Alaska: $4,932
District of Columbia: $16,443
Most Popular
-
Toronto police release graphic video of pedestrian being struck
-
Realtors threaten legal action after website publishes pre-sale flipping information
-
Teenager charged with dangerous driving after woman hit in Halifax crosswalk
-
‘They’re just crows:’ Researcher says the birds don’t deserve their bad rep