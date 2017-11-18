News / World

States ranked by claims for state and local tax deductions

The percentage of federal individual income tax filers claiming a deduction for state and local taxes paid in 2015, ranked by state:

1. Maryland: 45.7 per cent

2. Connecticut: 41.3 per cent

3. New Jersey: 41.2 per cent

4. Virginia: 37.3 per cent

5. Massachusetts: 36.9 per cent

6. Oregon: 36.0 per cent

7. Utah: 35.3 per cent

8. Minnesota: 34.7 per cent

9. New York: 34.5 per cent

10. California: 34.4 per cent

11. Georgia: 32.8 per cent

12. Rhode Island: 32.8 per cent

13. Colorado: 32.5 per cent

14. Delaware: 31.6 per cent

15. Illinois: 31.3 per cent

16. Wisconsin: 31.0 per cent

17. New Hampshire: 30.9 per cent

18. Washington: 29.9 per cent

19. Iowa: 29.5 per cent

20. Hawaii: 29.1 per cent

21. North Carolina: 29.0 per cent

22. Pennsylvania: 28.6 per cent

23. Arizona: 28.4 per cent

24. Montana: 28.2 per cent

25. Idaho: 28.0 per cent

26. Maine: 27.6 per cent

27. Nebraska: 27.6 per cent

28. South Carolina: 27.3 per cent

29. Vermont: 27.3 per cent

30. Michigan: 26.5 per cent

31. Missouri: 26.1 per cent

32. Ohio: 26.1 per cent

33. Kentucky: 26.0 per cent

34. Alabama: 25.8 per cent

35. Kansas: 25.5 per cent

36. Nevada: 24.6 per cent

37. Oklahoma: 24.0 per cent

38. Mississippi: 23.3 per cent

39. Louisiana: 23.0 per cent

40. Texas: 22.8 per cent

41. Indiana: 22.8 per cent

42. Florida: 22.5 per cent

43. New Mexico: 22.5 per cent

44. Arkansas: 22.3 per cent

45. Wyoming: 21.6 per cent

46. Alaska: 21.4 per cent

47. Tennessee: 19.3 per cent

48. North Dakota: 18.5 per cent

49. West Virginia: 17.0 per cent

50. South Dakota: 16.9 per cent

District of Columbia: 39.8 per cent

Average dollar amount of state and local tax deductions claimed on federal individual income tax returns for 2015, ranked by state:

1. New York: $22,169

2. Connecticut: $19,665

3. California: $18,438

4. New Jersey: $17,850

5. Massachusetts: $15,572

6. Minnesota: $12,954

7. Maryland: $12,931

8. Oregon: $12,617

9. Illinois: $12,524

10. Rhode Island: $12,434

11. Vermont: $12,408

12. Wisconsin: $11,653

13. Maine: $11,432

14. Virginia: $11,288

15. Pennsylvania: $11,248

16. Nebraska: $11,088

17. Ohio: $10,445

18. Iowa: $10,164

19. New Hampshire: $10,121

20. Kentucky: $9,955

21. Hawaii: $9,906

22. Missouri: $9,886

23. Michigan: $9,648

24. North Carolina: $9,587

25. West Virginia: $9,463

26. Kansas: $9,425

27. Montana: $9,358

28. Delaware: $9,195

29. Georgia: $9,159

30. Arkansas: $9,116

31. Colorado: $9,017

32. Idaho: $8,863

33. South Carolina: $8,765

34. Indiana: $8,756

35. Utah: $8,291

36. Oklahoma: $8,201

37. Texas: $7,824

38. Arizona: $7,404

39. Washington: $7,403

40. Florida: $7,373

41. New Mexico: $7,091

42. North Dakota: $6,865

43. Louisiana: $6,742

44. Wyoming: $6,307

45. Mississippi: $6,303

46. South Dakota: $6,098

47. Nevada: $5,989

48. Alabama: $5,919

49. Tennessee: $5,612

50. Alaska: $4,932

District of Columbia: $16,443

