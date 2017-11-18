The Latest: Celebrities mourn death of fashion icon Alaia

PARIS — The Latest on the death of fashion icon Azzedine Alaia (all times local):

Fashion and entertainment celebrities from around the world are mourning the death of Tunisian-born designer Azzedine Alaia (AZ'-uh-deen uh-LY'-uh).

Fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham said on Twitter that it was a sad day and called Alaia "a true master" and one of her biggest inspirations.

Singer Rihanna posted an online photo of her and the famed designer, saying "you will live on forever."

Indian actress Sonam Kapoor said she was "deeply saddened" by the news and thanked Alaia for "always empowering women and embracing diversity."

Alaia was known as a fashion iconoclast whose clingy styles helped define the 1980s and who dressed famous women from Hollywood to the White House.

The French Haute Couture Federation announced Alaia's death Saturday without providing details. He was 77.

Secretive and known as a fashion rebel, Alaia was based in Paris for decades but did not take part in the French capital's seasonal fashion frenzy or flashy ad campaigns. Instead, he showed privately on his own schedule.

Alaia sometimes was dubbed the "king of cling" for the formfitting designs he first popularized during the 1980s and updated over the decades.