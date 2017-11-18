The Latest: Palestinian official denounces US 'extortion'

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the U.S. threat to close the Palestinians' office in Washington (all times local):

5:10 a.m.

The Palestinian foreign minister says the Palestinians won't give in to what he calls "extortion" after a U.S. threat to close their diplomatic mission in Washington.

Riad Malki tells Palestine Radio that the Palestinians are waiting for further communication from the U.S. government. He says "the ball is now in the American court."

U.S. officials — citing an American law — say the Trump administration has put the Palestinians on notice that it'll close their office in Washington unless they've entered serious peace talks with Israel. President Donald Trump has 90 days to make a decision.

Malki says the U.S. move may be aimed at putting pressure on the Palestinians. But he says "the Palestinian leadership will not accept any extortion or pressure."

___

3:35 a.m.

The Trump administration is using an obscure provision in U.S. law to threaten the Palestinians with the closing of their office in Washington if they don't enter serious peace talks with Israel.

An administration official tells The Associated Press that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is citing the law as a reason for closing the Palestine Liberation Organization's mission.

Under U.S. law, the Palestine Liberation Organization's mission must close if the Palestinians try to get the International Criminal Court to prosecute Israelis for crimes against Palestinians. A State Department official says that in September, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas crossed that line by calling on the ICC to investigate and prosecute Israelis.