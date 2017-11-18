The Latest: Search continues for person who fatally shot cop
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a police officer in New Kensington, Pennsylvania (all times local):
2:30 p.m.
Pennsylvania state police say investigators say they know why a rookie officer initiated a traffic stop that ultimately led to his shooting death.
But they declined to provide those details or further information Saturday on the death of New Kensington officer Brian Shaw, citing the ongoing investigation.
Authorities say Shaw was shot in the chest Friday night during a foot pursuit that stemmed from the traffic stop in New Kensington, which is about 18 miles (29 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.
A brown, older model Jeep Grand Cherokee wanted in connection with the shooting was recovered later Friday. But the shooting suspect remained at large Saturday afternoon.
7 a.m.
An intense search is underway in western Pennsylvania for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a police officer.
The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday in New Kensington, about 18 miles (29 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.
Police officers from
Police have recovered a brown, older model Jeep Grand Cherokee wanted in connection with the shooting.
12:15 a.m.
Authorities in Pennsylvania say a police officer was shot and killed while making a traffic stop and a search is underway for the gunman.
The fatal shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday in New Kensington, about 18 miles (29 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.
Police officers from
Police recovered a brown, older model Jeep Grand Cherokee wanted in connection with the shooting at about 11 p.m.
