Ukraine detains man wanted for 2004 murder of Forbes editor

MOSCOW — Ukraine's intelligence agency says it has detained a man wanted for the high-profile murder of an American journalist in Russia 13 years ago.

Paul Klebnikov, the U.S.-born editor of Forbes magazine's Russian edition, was gunned down outside his Moscow office in July 2004.

Many people believed the killing was connected to the 41-year-old Klebnikov's work investigating corruption in Russia.

Ukraine's State Security Service said in a statement Saturday that it has detained a Russian man who was wanted for several slayings, including Klebnikov's. The Ukrainian agency did not identify the suspect.