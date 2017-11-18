Zoo throwing farewell party for beloved gorilla

BOSTON — A Boston zoo is holding a farewell party for a beloved gorilla that's heading to another zoo in New Orleans to start his own family.

Officials at the Franklin Park Zoo on Saturday will be celebrating Okpara, a 24-year-old male Western lowland gorilla affectionately called "Okie." He will soon be heading to the Audubon Zoo in Louisiana.

The Boston zoo is inviting patrons to sign a farewell card, enjoy free cake and learn about gorilla conservation.

Okie's move is part of the zoo's participation in the national Gorilla Species Survival Plan, an inter-zoo program meant to ensure survival of the species.