10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. SEVERAL GOP SENATORS REMAIN TAX BILL SKEPTICS

Sen. Susan Collins is critical of a plan to repeal a key Obamacare provision as part of the $1.5 trillion tax bill, while Sens. Ron Johnson, Bob Corker and John McCain have other misgivings.

2. WHY TRUMP ISN'T STUMPING FOR MOORE

The president hasn't campaigned for Roy Moore because of "discomfort" over sexual assault claims against the Ala. senate candidate, an aide says.

3. ZIMBABWE'S MUGABE GETS ULTIMATUM

The country's ruling party says impeachment proceedings would begin if the embattled, 93-year-old leader does not resign.

4. WHO SAYS HE WOULD REFUSE ILLEGAL NUCLEAR LAUNCH ORDER

Air Force Gen. John Hyten, top officer at U.S. Strategic Command, says he could decline a presidential command for a nuclear strike if he found it unlawful.

5. HOW THIS YEAR'S RHODES SCHOLARS BREAK NEW GROUND

10 African Americans — the most in a single Rhodes class — as well as a transgender man are among 32 students selected for post-graduate studies at England's Oxford University.

6. 'PEOPLE CAN ALWAYS FIND WHAT THEY ARE LOOKING FOR'

102-year-old Holocaust survivor Eliahu Pietruszka is overcome with joy after meeting a newly discovered nephew.

7. EMERGENCY CREWS CLEAN UP 210,000-GALLON KEYSTONE SPILL

The oil spill comes as Nebraska regulators prepare to vote on a proposed expansion of the pipeline.

8. SEARCH FOR LOST ARGENTINE SUB ENTERS FIFTH DAY

Argentina's Navy works to determine if seven brief satellite calls were from the missing submarine with 44 crew aboard.

9. 'TRANSPARENT' ACTOR DOUBTS HE CAN RETURN TO SHOW

Two cast members accuse Jeffrey Tambor of sexual harassment, which he denies.

10. MARTIN TRUEX JR. WINS 1ST NASCAR TITLE