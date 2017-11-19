Air Force awards $50M contract to research cybersecurity
DAYTON, Ohio — The Air Force Research Laboratory has awarded a nearly $50 million contract to a
The Dayton Daily News reports that Colorado-based Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. will conduct the research at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in southwest Ohio. The contract is set to expire in 2023.
Lt. Gen. John F. Thompson, former Air Force Life Cycle Management Center commander, has previously told the newspaper that addressing vulnerabilities in weapons systems is "paramount."
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com
