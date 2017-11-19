Border Patrol agent dies after being injured in Texas

VAN HORN, Texas — Authorities are searching Texas' Big Bend for potential suspects and witnesses after a U.S. Customs Border Patrol agent was fatally injured responding to activity there.

Authorities did not provide any details Sunday on what caused the agent's injuries or what led to them.

Border Patrol spokesman Douglas Mosier says in a statement that agent Rogelio Martinez and his partner were transported to a local hospital, where Martinez died. Martinez's partner is in serious condition. His name wasn't released.