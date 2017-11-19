Car plunges into gorge killing 5 in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD — Pakistani police say a car carrying a family has fallen off a mountainous road into a deep gorge killing five and wounding one in the country's northwest.
Police officer Qasim Jadoon said Sunday that three young girls were among the dead along with their father and grandfather. He said driver of the car was being treated for critical injuries.
Jadoon said the incident took place some 160
Such accidents often take place in Pakistan because of poor road conditions and disregard for safety standards and traffic rules by motorists.
