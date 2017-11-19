Car plunges into gorge killing 5 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani police say a car carrying a family has fallen off a mountainous road into a deep gorge killing five and wounding one in the country's northwest.

Police officer Qasim Jadoon said Sunday that three young girls were among the dead along with their father and grandfather. He said driver of the car was being treated for critical injuries.

Jadoon said the incident took place some 160 kilometres (100 miles) north of the garrison city of Abbottabad. Villagers and rescue workers retrieved the bodies after an hours-long effort.