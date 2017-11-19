EU official Tusk likens Poland polices to 'Kremlin plan'

WARSAW, Poland — European Council President Donald Tusk has strongly criticized the policies of the ruling right-wing party in his native Poland, prompting an angry retort from the prime minister.

Tusk accused the ruling party, Law and Justice, known by its Polish acronym PIS, of isolating Poland in the European Union, violating the rule of law and the independence of courts, and attacking the nongovernmental organization sector and the free media. He also noted that the relationship has deteriorated between Ukraine and Poland.

Writing Sunday in Polish on Twitter, Tusk said: "PIS strategy or Kremlin plan? Too similar to sleep peacefully."