Ex-student to face judge in body fluids contamination case
A
A
Share via Email
HARTFORD, Conn. — A former Connecticut college student is facing arraignment on allegations she smeared body fluids on her roommate's belongings.
Brianna Brochu is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Hartford Superior Court. She's charged with
The 18-year-old Harwinton resident, who is white, is accused of contaminating her black roommate's belongings at the University of Hartford.
Police say Brochu wrote on Instagram about rubbing used tampons on her roommate's backpack and putting her roommate's toothbrush "where the sun doesn't shine." Her roommate, Chennel Rowe, said she developed severe throat pain.
Officials say Brochu no longer attends the university.
Brochu told the Republican-American newspaper that she acted foolishly, but she is not a bigot.
Most Popular
-
Man who lived in Bedford wanted by police for sex offences against children
-
These are the songs playing in your hospital’s operating room — doctor’s orders
-
Charity left with shed full of unused skates after city passes up donation for new borrowing program
-
Realtors threaten legal action after website publishes pre-sale flipping information