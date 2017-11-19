Florida spending money to keep bears out of the trash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida is handing out more than $500,000 in grants to local communities so they can provide bear-resistant trash cans and other equipment to residents at a discounted cost.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced on Friday that 10 communities had received money.

State officials say that unsecured trash is the main reason that Florida black bears enter neighbourhoods and then come into conflict with people.

A top official with the commission said earlier this year that there are more than 4,000 black bears statewide and that there has been a 53 per cent increase over 15 years.