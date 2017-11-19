Israel denies pardon for soldier who killed wounded attacker

JERUSALEM — Israel's president has denied a request for pardon by an imprisoned soldier who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting a wounded Palestinian attacker.

A statement from President Reuven Rivlin's office Sunday says he rejected the request by Elor Azaria because it would harm the "resilience" of Israel's military. Rivlin said a chief value of the military was the "purity of arms," or the use of weapons with only necessary force.

Azaria began serving an 18-month sentence in August. Israel's military chief later reduced the sentence by four months.