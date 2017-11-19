Japan trade surplus sinks in October as energy imports surge
A
A
Share via Email
TOKYO — Japan reports that its trade surplus fell more than 40
Customs figures released Monday showed imports rose almost 19
Japan's surplus with the U.S. jumped 11
While imports have risen thanks to higher costs for crude oil and other commodities, Japan's export sector is helping drive a moderate recovery in the economy thanks to revived demand in major markets such as China and the U.S. for vehicles, electronics and machinery.
Most Popular
-
Realtors threaten legal action after website publishes pre-sale flipping information
-
Small business innovators unveil tech-driven secrets of success
-
These are the songs playing in your hospital’s operating room — doctor’s orders
-
Man who lived in Bedford wanted by police for sex offences against children