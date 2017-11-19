Japan trade surplus sinks in October as energy imports surge

TOKYO — Japan reports that its trade surplus fell more than 40 per cent in October from a year earlier as costs for imports of oil, gas and coal surged.

Customs figures released Monday showed imports rose almost 19 per cent from the same month a year earlier in October while exports were up 14 per cent . The resulting surplus of 285.4 billion yen ($2.54 billion) compared with a 481.2 billion yen surplus a year earlier.

Japan's surplus with the U.S. jumped 11 per cent and exports to China were sharply higher.