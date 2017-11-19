Massachusetts Russian icon museum gets major donation

CLINTON, Mass. — The Massachusetts-based Museum of Russian Icons has received the largest donation of its decade-long history.

The Clinton museum announced that Edward and Joan Simpson, of Bourne, have donated their collection of 18th and 19th century pieces that includes 91 icons and 28 related Russian Orthodox objects, including bronze crosses and a jeweled wedding crown.

Curator Kent Russell says the gift fills in some of the missing pieces in the chronological history of the current collection of more than 1,000 items.

Museum founder Gordon Lankton was primarily attracted to the traditional Old Believer style of icon produced from the 15th through 18th centuries, while the Simpsons' collection contains 18th and 19th century icons more influenced by European religious art.