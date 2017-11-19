Ohio justice issues another apology over Facebook post
A
A
Share via Email
CLEVELAND — An Ohio Supreme Court justice and Democratic gubernatorial candidate has issued another apology on Facebook after a post Friday outlining his sexual history with women drew widespread condemnation.
William O'Neill's latest post Sunday morning says he admits he was wrong and that he was headed to church to "get right with God." He apologized to his two daughters and two sisters and says he realizes he's hurt family, friends and strangers with his "insensitive remarks," while damaging the national debate on sexual harassment and abuse.
O'Neill deleted his original post from Friday that he says was intended to be a
O'Neill also apologized Saturday on Facebook.
Most Popular
-
Realtors threaten legal action after website publishes pre-sale flipping information
-
These are the songs playing in your hospital’s operating room — doctor’s orders
-
Charity left with shed full of unused skates after city passes up donation for new borrowing program
-
Man who lived in Bedford wanted by police for sex offences against children