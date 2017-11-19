Police: Child accidentally shoots 3-year-old in Minnesota
DEER CREEK, Minn. — Authorities in western Minnesota say a 3-year-old child was accidentally shot and wounded by another child.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call about the shooting from a home in Deer Creek around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The caller reported a 5-year-old had caused the accidental gunshot wound.
The 3-year-old was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital before being sent to a Minneapolis hospital. Authorities say the victim is stable.
The names, genders and relationship of the children were not released. The shooting is under investigation.
