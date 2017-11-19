Police: Couple and adult son dead in possible murder-suicide
SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Authorities say a Washington couple and their adult son were found dead in their home in an apparent double murder-suicide.
The King County Sheriff's Office says police were notified by a family member when the father did not show up to an appointment Saturday. When deputies arrived at the family's Sammamish home at about 7 p.m., they found the three adults dead. Police also found a gun nearby.
Authorities have not released the names of the two men and the woman who died.
